Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Youth Commission Seeks New Members

The Westport Youth Commission is seeking rising ninth through twelfth grade students and adult members for the 2017-2018 school year, Human Services Director Sarah Heath said today.  There are limited vacancies available.

“The Youth Commission serves as advocates for youth issues in Westport and encourages programs and resources for addressing those needs,” she said.

Its 30 members, 15 students and 15 adults, are appointed by the First Selectman. Incoming ninth grade students are invited to join the Freshman Committee prior to applying for appointment as sophomores.

“If you are currently in grades eight through eleven and/or an adult who is interested in discussing youth issues on a monthly basis while making a difference in your community we invite you to join,” Heath said.

The appointment process for youth and adults includes submission of a letter of interest, a completed Interest Inventory, and at least one letter of recommendation on behalf of the candidate.

The application and interest packet can be found on the Town of Westport website, http://www.westportct.gov,  under “Appointed Boards: Youth Commission”. The application deadline is April 14.

All WYC meetings are open to the public and are generally scheduled for the third Thursday of each month.

Appointed WYC members commit to participate in at least one advocacy group, and other tasks as needed throughout the year.
 
Contact Kevin Godburn at (203)341-1155 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with any questions.

       Share

Posted 03/08/17 at 04:05 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Staples Players Present ‘Urinetown, The Musical’

Previous entry: Saying It With Chocolate on International Women’s Day

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Garden Party Gala: Saturday, March 11, 2017 | 7:00-11:00PM at Earthplace Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC