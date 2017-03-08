Youth Commission Seeks New Members

The Westport Youth Commission is seeking rising ninth through twelfth grade students and adult members for the 2017-2018 school year, Human Services Director Sarah Heath said today. There are limited vacancies available.

“The Youth Commission serves as advocates for youth issues in Westport and encourages programs and resources for addressing those needs,” she said.

Its 30 members, 15 students and 15 adults, are appointed by the First Selectman. Incoming ninth grade students are invited to join the Freshman Committee prior to applying for appointment as sophomores.



“If you are currently in grades eight through eleven and/or an adult who is interested in discussing youth issues on a monthly basis while making a difference in your community we invite you to join,” Heath said.

The appointment process for youth and adults includes submission of a letter of interest, a completed Interest Inventory, and at least one letter of recommendation on behalf of the candidate.

The application and interest packet can be found on the Town of Westport website, http://www.westportct.gov, under “Appointed Boards: Youth Commission”. The application deadline is April 14.



All WYC meetings are open to the public and are generally scheduled for the third Thursday of each month.

Appointed WYC members commit to participate in at least one advocacy group, and other tasks as needed throughout the year.



Contact Kevin Godburn at (203)341-1155 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with any questions.

