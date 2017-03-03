YMCA Assailed for Fuzzy Math, ‘Lack of Good Faith’

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Westport-Weston showing a lack of good faith?

That’s exactly what some members of the public and the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) said tonight when it came to the YMCA’s membership numbers.

It all started when YMCA attorney John F. Fallon asked the commission to modify the P&Z resolution putting an 8,000 person cap on the number using the new facility at 14 Allen Raymond Lane.

The cap, imposed in 2008, was put on the new facility that opened in 2014 to address traffic, parking and septic issues generated by the building planned on property in a AAA residential zone.

As Fallon asked to increase the cap, commissioners and some members of the public said the YMCA was already beyond 8,000 since the organization does not count members under the age of 16 since they do not drive.

“I’d like to know at what point you went above 8,000,” said commissioner Alan Hodge. “What comes out appears to be a lack of good faith on the point of the Y, a number that could have been misinterpreted.

“It is abundantly clear that good faith has been conspicuously absent,” he added.

Jack Whittle, a former P&Z commissioner who lives south of the YMCA, said the P&Z in October 2008 “saw fit to do this (cap) in granting a site plan for the Y.”

“You don’t just write these things, and they go back into the ether,” he said. “That resolution is 40 pages long. The commission then was careful to address concerns raised by the public over 14 nights.”

“They were supposed to limit their membership at 8,000, and today the Y has more than 10,000,” Whittle added.

Douglas Jebb of Richmondville Avenue and whose three children who are YMCA members also questioned the rationale behind the YMCA not counting those who are under 16.

“My car doesn’t count when I go in there?” he asked. “It’s beyond me how we remove the under 16 category. Is the assumption that they don’t drive, so they don’t use the water?

Selectwoman Helen Garten also spoke questioning the age differentiation.

“If people under 16 can be members when their parents are not, their membership does have an impact,” she said.

P&Z Chairwoman Catherine Walsh kept the issue open and asked Fallon to provide specific number when the commission discusses it again in April.

—James Lomuscio