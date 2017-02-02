WYWL Members Give Input to Library

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Members of the Westport Young Woman’s League (WYWL) today met with Bill Harmer director of the Westport Library, and Mary Parmelee, the library’s director of youth services, to discuss enhancements that are planned for the children’s library as part of the library’s renovation project. The library sought input from the members, many of whom have children who use the library. The WYWL sponsors the library’s children’s summer reading program and is a longtime supporter of the library. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/01/17 at 09:45 PM
Comments
Next entry: Comings & Goings: Nefaire Spa Opens
Previous entry: Westport Exec Charged in Fairfield School Bus Road Rage Incident
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy