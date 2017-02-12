WVEMS Graduates New EMTs

Sunday, February 12, 2017
The latest class of Emergency Medical Technician candidates at Westport Volunteer EMS has graduated. They are now eligible to complete their certifications at the state level and begin serving as Westport EMS volunteers. Pictured using a spinal immobilization device are (standing): Claudia Guetta, a Staples High School junior, (front, l-r) Annika Morgan, a sophomore at Redding’s Joel Barlow High School, and Mogan Rizy, a junior at Staples. The EMT class, ranging from high school students to attorneys, started in September and met for more than 180 hours of classroom time and ambulance observing. The next class opportunity will be in the spring. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/12/17 at 11:43 AM
