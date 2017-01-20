Wrong License Plates Leads to Arrest

No license, no insurance and wrong plates led to the arrest of Bayshore, N.Y. man Thursday, police said today.



Donald Potter: held on $5,000 bond. Westport Police photo

According to Lt. David Farrell, Donald Potter, 29, was stopped on Post Road East near Compo Road after an officer discerned a license plate did not belong on the vehicle.

Potter also was unable to produce a driver’s license, proper registration or valid insurance, Farrell said.

“Due to the fact that Potter did not have a license or any other photo identification, he was taken into custody,” he said.

Charged with failure to carry a license, no insurance and misuse of plates, Potter was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 30.