Wrong License Plates Leads to Arrest

Friday, January 20, 2017
No license, no insurance and wrong plates led to the arrest of Bayshore, N.Y. man Thursday, police said today.
According to Lt. David Farrell, Donald Potter, 29, was stopped on Post Road East near Compo Road after an officer discerned a license plate did not belong on the vehicle.
Potter also was unable to produce a driver’s license, proper registration or valid insurance, Farrell said.
“Due to the fact that Potter did not have a license or any other photo identification, he was taken into custody,” he said.
Charged with failure to carry a license, no insurance and misuse of plates, Potter was held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 30.
Posted 01/20/17 at 11:02 AM
