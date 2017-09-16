Wreckers Roll Over Wilton 49-3



Staples junior Michael Thompson heads for a touchdown tonight in a 49-3 win over the Wilton Warriors at Wilton. Senior running back Harris Levi once again was a standout, following up last week’s four touchdowns with four more tonight. Staples next takes on Brien McMahon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

