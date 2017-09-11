Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 11, 2017

Wrecker Booters, Danbury Draw 0-0

WestportNow.com Image
An early season matchup of Staples and Danbury—two of the top teams in the FCIAC ended with a fair result: a 0-0 draw. Midfields and defenses dominated, with Chris Martenson excelling at center back for the Wreckers, and Teddy O’Kane earning the shutout in goal. Staples, now 1-0-1, travels to Fairfield Warde on Wednesday (4 p.m.). In the photo, sophomore Tadeo Messenger pressures the Hatter backs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/11/17 at 08:11 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy