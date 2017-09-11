Wrecker Booters, Danbury Draw 0-0



An early season matchup of Staples and Danbury—two of the top teams in the FCIAC ended with a fair result: a 0-0 draw. Midfields and defenses dominated, with Chris Martenson excelling at center back for the Wreckers, and Teddy O’Kane earning the shutout in goal. Staples, now 1-0-1, travels to Fairfield Warde on Wednesday (4 p.m.). In the photo, sophomore Tadeo Messenger pressures the Hatter backs. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

