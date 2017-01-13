Workshop Addresses Ideas for Updating Town Plan



Westport residents tonight got their first chance to give input on updating the town’s 2007 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). In a two-hour session hosted by the Planning and Zoning Commission, audience members identified issues of concern and suggested priorities and strategies for the updated Plan. These included maintaining Westport’s small town character, avoiding over development, preserving and expanding open space, adding more and safer sidewalks, dredging and using the Saugatuck River more, and encouraging use of solar in homes, and electric vehicles on the road. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

