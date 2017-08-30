Working on the Railroad

Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) workers today replace overhead catenary wires on track 2, the middle track, at the Metro-North Westport station in Saugatuck. According to Manesh Dodia, project engineer, the South Norwalk to Southport section will be completed by Jan. 8. He said similar catenary replacement work will proceed on track 4 starting on Jan. 15. Because of the proximity of the track to the commuter platform, bridge plate boarding will be required for the length of the project, estimated to be one year. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
