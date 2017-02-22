Working on the Railroad

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Metro-North workers were on the tracks today at the Westport station repairing a rusty catenary and replacing wiring, according to one of the workers. He said it will require the rest of week to complete. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/22/17 at 03:43 PM
Comments
