Woman’s Club Seeks Ruegg Grant Applicants

Sunday, February 12, 2017
The Westport Woman’s Club has announced that proposals are being accepted for its annual $5,000 Ruegg Grant.
Local nonprofit organizations are invited to submit their grant requests for projects in a letter that will demonstrate making a continuing difference in the community.
This grant, established in 1995 by an endowment left to the club by former member Lea Ruegg, is given each year to deserving organizations in the arts, education endeavors, and health and safety-related areas. Past beneficiaries include Project Return, Earthplace, Wakeman Town Farm, and the Westport-Weston YMCA.
Community groups with impactful and meaningful projects for this year should submit their proposal letters by Feb. 28 to the Westport Woman’s Club Ruegg Grant Committee, 44 Imperial Ave., Westport, CT 06880.
For further information, contact Sarah Menchaca at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and visit http://www.westportwomansclub.org.
