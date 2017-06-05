Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, June 05, 2017

Woman’s Club Installs New Board

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Woman’s Club today installed its new board at the June Club Day luncheon. Pictured (seated, l-r) Kim Reichert and Christina McVaney, Yankee Doodle Fair co-chairs; Dorothy M. Packer, president; Jeannette Tewey, first vice president; Suzan Murphy and Karen Kleine, third vice presidents ways and means; (back row) Dorothy Curran, past president; Mira Auxier, rentals chair; Robin Clark, membership chair; Ana Hitri, programs chair; Deb Fratino, house chair, Cornelia Olsen, grounds chair, Sarah Menchacka, community services chair; Susan Loselle, Curio Cottage chair, and Ann Hunt, communications chair. Missing from photo: Barbara Stemmer, second vice president finance; Barbara Szefc, treasurer; Adriana Cvetkov, rentals co-chair, and Susan Fox, parliamentarian. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lorraine Feliciano for WestportNow.com

