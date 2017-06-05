Woman’s Club Installs New Board



The Westport Woman’s Club today installed its new board at the June Club Day luncheon. Pictured (seated, l-r) Kim Reichert and Christina McVaney, Yankee Doodle Fair co-chairs; Dorothy M. Packer, president; Jeannette Tewey, first vice president; Suzan Murphy and Karen Kleine, third vice presidents ways and means; (back row) Dorothy Curran, past president; Mira Auxier, rentals chair; Robin Clark, membership chair; Ana Hitri, programs chair; Deb Fratino, house chair, Cornelia Olsen, grounds chair, Sarah Menchacka, community services chair; Susan Loselle, Curio Cottage chair, and Ann Hunt, communications chair. Missing from photo: Barbara Stemmer, second vice president finance; Barbara Szefc, treasurer; Adriana Cvetkov, rentals co-chair, and Susan Fox, parliamentarian. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lorraine Feliciano for WestportNow.com

