Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Woman’s Club Gift Goes to Purchase New Telescope

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Woman’s Club’s (WWC) Ruegg Committee today presented its 2017 Ruegg Grant of $5,000 to the Westport Astronomical Society (WAS) to purchase a solar telescope with daylight capacity. Alex Kuhn, WAS treasurer, said the 120-member group has 15 telescopes, including the largest telescope in the state available for public viewing (behind group.) Pictured with Sara Menchaca, Ruegg Grant Committee chairperson presenting check to Dan Wright, WAS president, are fellow WAS board members Bob Meadows, Shannon Calvert and Kuhn. WWC members pictured are (l-r) Barbara Levy, Jo Fuchs Luscombe, Nancy Saite and Dorothy Packer, WWC president. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

