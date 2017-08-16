Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Woman’s Club Food Pantry Filling Up

WestportNow.com Image
The shelves of the Westport Woman’s Club (WWC) food pantry were steadily being restocked today, thanks to donations prompted by Tuesday’s annoiuncement of panty needs, according to Dorothy Parker, WWC member. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

