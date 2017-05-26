Woman’s Club Awards Scholarships

Friday, May 26, 2017
The Westport Woman’s Club (WWC) today awarded college tuition grants to 10 seniors among Staples High School Class of 2017 and to one Bridgeport-based adult. Recipients posed for a group photo with club officials and invited guests. According to Arlene Thrope, WWC Scholarship Committee chair the amount distributed today totals $27,500. Recipients included: Michaela Jampierre (University of Massachusetts), Mikayla Czizik (New York University), Elianne Shapiro (Princeton University), Griffin O’Neill (Providence College), Sarah Barnett (Dartmouth College), Sasha Arellano (University of Delaware), Grace Connell (Catholic University of America), Mangabu M. Kalala (Western Connecticut State University), Chandler O’Reardon (Bard College), and Katherine Weinschenk (University of Virginia). Absent: Kenneth Brill (Elon University) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/26/17 at 11:45 AM Permalink
