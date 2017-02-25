Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Two Rescued After Car Goes in Saugatuck River

UPDATE Westport police and fire units converge on a boat ramp near near the I-95 bridge over the Saugatuck River after a car went into the water tonight. Firefighters managed to rescue one woman from the water and found her husband floating in the river about an hour later. Their conditions were not known.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Posted 02/25/17 at 08:35 PM



InfoPulse LLC