Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Woman Injured in Longshore Crash

A female driver was injured today when he car slammed into a tree on the entrance road to Longshore Club Park near the Inn at Longshore. Her injuries appeared to be non life-threatening, according to reports from the scene. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

