Woman Arrested for Multiple Fraudulent ATM Withdrawals

Officers arrested a Flushing, New York woman on a credit card theft and larceny charges, police said today.



Gabrielle Enache: held on $50,000 bond. Westport Police photo held on $50,000 bond.

Gabrielle Enache, 38, was arrested at Bridgeport Superior Court Monday where she had appeared to face similar charges for crimes in Fairfield, police said.

The Westport case dates back to June 12 when officials at People’s United Bank at 371 Post Road East reported an incident of fraudulent ATM use the previous day.

Investigating officer Det. Sharon Russo had been advised a suspect had been arrested in Darien earlier that same day for similar illegal transactions, Farrell said.

“The suspect, identified as Gabriel Enache, approached the ATM vestibule in Westport and made several transactions using several different cards,” Farrell said.

“Enache was able to use multiple fraudulent ATM cards during these transactions.”

He said Russo determined that Enache fraudulently obtained $3,780 and attempted an additional $1,400 from a total of 27 transactions in Westport.

“Eight customer accounts were compromised as a result of this activity,” Farrell said, adding that Enache continued the same criminal activity in Fairfield then Darien, where she was captured.

Surveillance footage from the Westport and Darien footage positively identified Enache as the same suspect, he added.

Farrell said that on June 14 People’s security advised detectives of more fraudulent transactions by Enache which took place in May and early June of 2017.

In these cases, Enache successfully obtained an additional $4,640 by using fraudulently manufactured debit cards.

Enache was held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in at Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 7.