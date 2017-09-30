Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, September 29, 2017

Woman Arrested for Fraudulent Card Charges

Officers arrested Hartford woman for identity theft and conspiracy for making fraudulent purchases with a credit card obtained by a vehicle break-in on Sterling Drive, police said today.

Dana Vincent: held on $7,500 bond. Westport Police photo

Dana Vincent, 41, was arrested on a bond at Norwalk Superior Court Tuesday where she had appeared on another matter, and she was arraigned the same day in lieu of a $7,500 bond, according to Lt. Jillian Cabana.

Cabana said the matter dates back to July 16 when the Sterling Drive resident had his vehicle broken into, his wallet and credit cards stolen.

“The credit cards were later used at eight different locations,” Cabana.

She said that in one of the locations, a female suspect, later identified as Vincent made $196 in fraudulent purchases. At another location, Vincent made more than $570 in purchases.

Cabana said Vincent’s co-conspirators, Tony Jackon and Anthony Harris, had been previously arrested.

