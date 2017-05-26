WN Wins 16 Citations in State Competition

WestportNow won 16 citations, including seven first place prizes, in the 2016 Society of Professional Journalists Connecticut Chapter Excellence in Journalism competition. The awards were announced tonight at the group’s annual banquet in Orange.

James Lomuscio won four of the first place prizes for: “Church Filled as Homeless Tina is Laid to Rest;” “Old Saugatuck’s Last Neighborhood Fights for Future;” “School Bus Monitor Cut Raises Fears,” and “At 95, Ed Vebell Still Drawing on History.”

The other first-place winners were Dave Matlow for his photo essay “WN on the Scene: NYC Easter Parade;” Gordon Joseloff for “Temple Israel Declares Itself ‘Gun Safe Congregation,’” and Lynn U. Miller for her feature photo “Jetty Walk.”

Lomuscio also won three second-place prizes: “15 Years Later, 9/11 Still Evokes Pain;” “Thinking ‘Outside the Bubble’ on Race,” and “Heroin Scourge Affects Westport, Too.” His third-place winners included: “To Dramatize Message, Drunk Driving Victim Turns Playwright,” and “With Saugatuck Booming, Finance Board Oks Master Plan Funds.”

Helen Klisser During won a second place prize for her photo gallery of the 2016 Frieze New York Art Fair and third place prize for her photo gallery of Art Basel Miami.

Joseloff won second place for his spot news photo “Out of the Woods After Fatal Crash” and third place for “Close Call.”

The competition, which attracted more than 750 entries, was judged by journalists outside of Connecticut.