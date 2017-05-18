WN on the Scene: Times Square Passersby Offer Help

Thursday, May 18, 2017
WestportNow contributing photographer Helen Klisser During was in New York’s Times Square today when a car careened out of control, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20. She was among passersby who immediately went to the aid of some of the victims. “It was horrible,” she said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com
