WN on the Scene: Times Square Passersby Offer Help



WestportNow contributing photographer Helen Klisser During was in New York’s Times Square today when a car careened out of control, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20. She was among passersby who immediately went to the aid of some of the victims. “It was horrible,” she said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com

