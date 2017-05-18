WN on the Scene: Suspect Flees in Times Square

Thursday, May 18, 2017
A man (r, arrow) identified by police as Richard Rojas, 26, tried to evade police after crashing into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square today. WestportNow contributing photographer Helen Klisser During was there and helped some of the injured victims between snapping photos. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com
