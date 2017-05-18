WN on Scene: Horror in Times Square



WestportNow contributing photographer Helen Klisser During was in New York’s Times Square today when a car careening throught crowded sidewalks, striking numerous pedestrians. The car ended up against a railing. “I suddenly heard a car careening out of control and people screaming,” she said. “I walked across the street to see if I could help a woman on the sidewalk. She was still breathing. It took ambulances about 10 minutes to get there.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com

