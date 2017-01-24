WN Flashback: Jan. 24, 2016



One year ago today, Westport and the New York metropolitan area were digging out from a massive snowstom. Westport unofficially received 13 inches while New York’s Central Park got 26.8 inches, making it the second largest snowstorm since 1869 in New York City..The record setter was 26.9 inches in February 2006. View is in Westport’s Sconset Square. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

