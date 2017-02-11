Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and freezing rain for the Westport area, which is in effect from 2 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

It forecast snow and sleet accumulation of up to 1 inch along with up to a few hundredths of an inch of ice.

The snow and ice will result in hazardous/slippery travel, it said. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.