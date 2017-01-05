Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Westport and area for snow, which is in effect from 10 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Friday.

It said to expect snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow will develop late this evening and continue through rush hour Friday morning.

Snow accumulations will result in hazardous travel conditions late tonight through Friday morning, the advisory said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.