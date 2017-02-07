Winter Storm Watch: 6 to 10 Inches of Snow Possible

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The National Weather Service today issued a Winter Storm Watch for Westport and area from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
It said to expect snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, and higher in some spots.
The Weather Service predicted poor visibilities and said blowing and drifting snow is possible. Temperatures will be in the 30s.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Posted 02/07/17 at 03:30 PM
