Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Westport and area until 1 a.m. Sunday.

It said snow accumulations could be 3 to 7 inches for Fairfield County.

Snow will fall moderately at times during the late morning and afternoon, then taper off in the early evening. Winds will be north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Visibilities will be one-half mile at times.