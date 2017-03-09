Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Westport and area for snow, which is in effect from 10 p.m. today to 2 p.m. Friday.

It said to expect snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches beginning late tonight into early Friday afternoon.

Visibilities will be one-half mile at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.