Sunday, September 10, 2017

Nathan Barry, 28, of Norwalk is all smiles as be accepts his first place award today for the men’s category in the Fairfield County Bank Westport Kiwanis Minuteman Triathlon at Compo Beach. His time of 33:06 is a course record. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com

