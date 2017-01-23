Winds Down Trees, Cause Power Outages

High winds downed trees and caused some power outages in Westport today as a nor’easter moved into the area.

Eversource Energy reported 13 Westport customers without power at mid-afternoon.

Trees were reported down in the area of 315 Bayberry Lane and Hillspoint Road at Burnham Hill.

The National Weather Service said the storm could produce winds of up to 60 mph and drop up to 2 inches of rain in the afternoon and continue through the night.