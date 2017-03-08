Window Design Debut

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Lexi Schwartz, 15, of Westport today looks over a window display she is designing at Splash Of Pink, 275 Post Road East. The Staples High School sophomore has been interested in fashion design for more than five years, taking some design and fashion courses outside of school. This is her first window display, which she says is a great way to express her interest in both fashion and interior design. As for a career, she says she is interested in either fashion design or being a child psychologist. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
