WHS Garden Tour, Garden Market Set for Sunday

The Westport Historical Society (WHS) presents its annual Hidden Garden Tour on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests will visit six gardens in Westport, Southport and Easton.
“Each garden has been carefully selected for our 26th annual Hidden Garden Tour,” said Event Co-Chair Terri Keppel.
One of the gardens was a favorite of a past tour and is being showcased again by popular demand to see how it has evolved, she said.
On tour day, there will also be a Garden Market on the WHS Wheeler House lawn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Garden Market is free.
It will feature a variety of local artists offering items such as lavender filled silk pillows, mediation pillows, jewelry, necklace charms as well as linen tabletop accessories, an announcement said. There will also be vendors selling antique prints and vintage silver, crystal and glass items.
The Hidden Garden Tour tickets are $50 (members) and $60 (nonmembers) in advance, $75 day of tour.
All proceeds benefit the educational and cultural programs of WHS. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.westporthistory.org, call 203-222-1424, or stop in at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport.
Hidden Garden Tour tickets and directions will be available for pickup at WHS starting at 10 a.m.
