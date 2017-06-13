WHS Exhibit Pays Tribute to Staples Concerts of the ‘60s

The Westport Historical Society turns the clock back to the 1960s with its new exhibit opening Friday.



The exhibit opens Friday with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed graphic

“The High School That Rocked!” revisits the years between 1966 and 1968 when Staples High School hosted performances of six iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands at Staples: the Animals, the Yardbirds, the Rascals, the Doors, Cream, and Sly and the Family Stone.

The Sheffer Gallery will be exhibit roughly100 vintage visuals, including replicas of concert posters and ticket stubs, clippings from local and student newspapers, and photographs taken of the concerts themselves and behind the scenes.

The exhibit will feature a clip from the documentary short of the same name, along with an assortment of vintage memorabilia including an old record player, records, and a clock radio.

“We will create an atmosphere of memories for Boomers, discovery for younger visitors, and an opportunity for closing that musical generation gap,” an announcement said.

There will be cross-promotional tie-ins with other local cultural organizations, including concerts at the Levitt Pavilion, a panel discussion at the Westport Library, and an award-winning film hosted by the Westport Cinema Initiative on Saturday, July 15.

There will be an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Sept. 2.