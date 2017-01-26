WHS Debuts ‘School Days’ on Sunday



The Westport Historical Society presents a new exhibit highlighting the evolution of education in Westport from 1703 to the present. The exhibit will bring back many school day memories as well as focus on Westport’s growth as an exceptional community for learning. The picture of the school on the banner was the Highway District School built in 1858. Members of the exhibits committees and (l-r) are Wally Woods, Barbara Peck, Katherine Ross, Susan Gold, Elizabeth Strick (in back) Nicole Carpenter and Bob Weingarten, the exhibit curator. The exhibit opens Sunday with a reception from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through March 23. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Larry Untermeyer for WestportNow.com

