Whiteley Named New Tax Collector

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Deputy Tax Collector Harry Whiteley, Jr. was promoted to tax collector today, replacing Peggy Klein, who retired Sept. 1 after 30 years of service, First Selectman Jim Marpe announced.
“I am very pleased to promote Harry Whiteley to tax collector,” Marpe said. “Over 10 years ago, Harry joined the Town of Westport as a part-time tax data processing Clerk. Since then, he has displayed leadership qualities and has grown with the department.”
Marpe said Whiteley was promoted to deputy tax collector in 2014, “and has been instrumental in forming a team environment committed to customer service and internal improvements.”
Most of Whiteley’s career has been in information technology (IT), programming systems and performance management. For 35 years he worked for UST Inc. in Greenwich as IT manager for its corporate headquarters.
He ran UST’s corporate data center for more than seven years and the IT performance and analysis division for another four, ensuring data support and security, Marpe said.
“Harry brings a background of problem solving and technology management to the tax collector’s department,” Marpe said. “He will be able to utilize this skillset as the town looks towards operational improvements and cost saving measures within the department. I look forward to working with him in this role.”
Saying he was honored to be appointed, Whiteley said he would continue to assist the public “on real estate, sewer, motor vehicle and personal property payment inquiries in the best way possible.”
Posted 09/05/17 at 05:25 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Honoring Our Heritage: 54 Wright St.
Previous entry: Paint Recycling Program Launched
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East