Whiteley Named New Tax Collector

Deputy Tax Collector Harry Whiteley, Jr. was promoted to tax collector today, replacing Peggy Klein, who retired Sept. 1 after 30 years of service, First Selectman Jim Marpe announced.

“I am very pleased to promote Harry Whiteley to tax collector,” Marpe said. “Over 10 years ago, Harry joined the Town of Westport as a part-time tax data processing Clerk. Since then, he has displayed leadership qualities and has grown with the department.”

Marpe said Whiteley was promoted to deputy tax collector in 2014, “and has been instrumental in forming a team environment committed to customer service and internal improvements.”

Most of Whiteley’s career has been in information technology (IT), programming systems and performance management. For 35 years he worked for UST Inc. in Greenwich as IT manager for its corporate headquarters.

He ran UST’s corporate data center for more than seven years and the IT performance and analysis division for another four, ensuring data support and security, Marpe said.

“Harry brings a background of problem solving and technology management to the tax collector’s department,” Marpe said. “He will be able to utilize this skillset as the town looks towards operational improvements and cost saving measures within the department. I look forward to working with him in this role.”

Saying he was honored to be appointed, Whiteley said he would continue to assist the public “on real estate, sewer, motor vehicle and personal property payment inquiries in the best way possible.”