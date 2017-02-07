White Privilege Essay Spotlight Evaluated

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
By Dave Matlow
Going from relative obscurity to an internationally known diversity group, TEAM Westport members met today for the first time since its white privilege essay notoriety to evaluate all the attention.
“We’ve received much good publicity lately,” said an understated Harold Bailey, Jr., the black, soft-spoken, ex-IBM executive who has been group’s chair since its founding in 2003. TEAM stands for Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism.
Bailey, who authored the high school essay contest prompt on white privilege, noted in the Town Hall meeting that coverage of the essay, touched off by a Jan. 31 Associated Press story, had spread to the United Kingdom, China, and beyond. (See WestportNow Jan. 31, 2017)
“There’s been a media barrage of letters to Westport town officials, including comments that “the subject was racist,” he said.
One comment received said, “It inculcates white guilt in the minds of the children of Westport,” Bailey said.
He said the subject of the essay was coordinated with the English and social studies departments at Staples High School and that the feedback “was great.”
“We’ve received some crazy stuff such as ‘are you some rich, white guy trying to spread hate?’” Bailey said.
Board of Education member Karen Klein attended the meeting and told members: “We do not want students to be intimidated and afraid to participate in the essay contest.”
Bailey said he had been invited by PTA Co-Presidents Anne Spencer and Candace Banks to address the PTA Council, made up of PTA presidents, on March 1.
One idea that surfaced during the discussion was to allow anonymous submissions.
Bailey noted that he had issued a fact sheet about the competition several days ago (See WestportNow Feb. 5, 2017) and that all entrants must have parental permission.
TEAM member Susan Ellis said the essay contest “is meant to encourage discussion, not to take a position, one can talk about race and not be a racist.”
Following the discussion, First Selectman Jim Marpe seemed to welcome all the attention.
“One of the passions of Westport and positive distinguishing characteristics is the willingness to discuss controversial topics and issues in public,” he said. “We celebrate freedom of speech.”
Posted 02/07/17 at 12:01 PM
Comments
Previous entry: TEAM Westport Chair Welcomes White Privilege Essay Spotlight
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy