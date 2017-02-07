Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

White Privilege Essay Spotlight Evaluated

By Dave Matlow

Going from relative obscurity to an internationally known diversity group, TEAM Westport members met today for the first time since its white privilege essay notoriety to evaluate all the attention.

WestportNow.com Image
TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey, Jr. addresses today’s meeting. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

“We’ve received much good publicity lately,” said an understated Harold Bailey, Jr., the black, soft-spoken, ex-IBM executive who has been group’s chair since its founding in 2003. TEAM stands for Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism.

Bailey, who authored the high school essay contest prompt on white privilege, noted in the Town Hall meeting that coverage of the essay, touched off by a Jan. 31 Associated Press story, had spread to the United Kingdom, China, and beyond. (See WestportNow Jan. 31, 2017)

“There’s been a media barrage of letters to Westport town officials, including comments that “the subject was racist,” he said.

One comment received said, “It inculcates white guilt in the minds of the children of Westport,” Bailey said.

WestportNow.com Image
The TEAM meeting was the first since international attention focused on the high school essay contest. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

He said the subject of the essay was coordinated with the English and social studies departments at Staples High School and that the feedback “was great.”

“We’ve received some crazy stuff such as ‘are you some rich, white guy trying to spread hate?’” Bailey said.

Board of Education member Karen Klein attended the meeting and told members: “We do not want students to be intimidated and afraid to participate in the essay contest.”

Bailey said he had been invited by PTA Co-Presidents Anne Spencer and Candace Banks to address the PTA Council, made up of PTA presidents, on March 1.

WestportNow.com Image
TEAM member Susan Ellis said the essay contest “is meant to encourage discussion, not to take a position…” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

One idea that surfaced during the discussion was to allow anonymous submissions.

Bailey noted that he had issued a fact sheet about the competition several days ago (See WestportNow Feb. 5, 2017) and that all entrants must have parental permission.

TEAM member Susan Ellis said the essay contest “is meant to encourage discussion, not to take a position, one can talk about race and not be a racist.”

Following the discussion, First Selectman Jim Marpe seemed to welcome all the attention.

“One of the passions of Westport and positive distinguishing characteristics is the willingness to discuss controversial topics and issues in public,” he said. “We celebrate freedom of speech.”

       Share

Posted 02/07/17 at 12:01 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: TEAM Westport Chair Welcomes White Privilege Essay Spotlight

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC