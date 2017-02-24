Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, February 24, 2017

Westport’s Top Cop Hasn’t Lost His Instinct for Bad Guys

Foti Koskinas may be Westport’s police chief, but he has not lost his touch as a street-smart cop.

Lorenzo Woods (l) and Theophilus Brown were nabbed by Westport’s top cop. Westport Police photos

That instinct for recognizing bad guys was at work Thursday as Koskinas was at the Greens Farms Railroad station checking on some projects there.

In plainclothes and not wearing any body armor, he spotted a vehicle with a blinker on, engine idling, and the driver laid back in the seat

“The chief checked on the operator, and as the window rolled down, he immediately smelled the odor of marijuana,” said Lt. David Farrell.

Koskinas summoned other units and the driver was asked to get out of the car, he said.

The driver, identified as Lorenzo Woods, 24, of Jamaica, New York, was evasive and unable to explain why he was there, Farrell said.

While police were speaking with Woods, another man, identified as Theophilus Brown, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, approached the officers.

Police then determined that the two men were attempting to cash a fraudulent money order worth $1,000 at the Greens Farms Post Office, Farrell said.

Officers located four fraudulent orders in the car, all with different names of them, he said. They also found a credit card with another individual’s name on it that a credit card reader showed was different from the name embossed on the card.

Both were transported to police headquarters and charged with forgery first-degree and other charges with bond set at $15,000 for Brown and $10,000 for Woods, Farrell said. However, a bail commissioner ordered the men released on a promise to appear in court on March 2.

Posted 02/24/17 at 05:33 PM



