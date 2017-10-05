Westport’s Obsitnik Announces Run for Governor

Promising to turn around moving vans leaving Connecticut, Westporter Steve Obsitnik officially announced his campaign for governor today.



Steve Obsitnik: “My approach will be far different.” Contributed photo : “My approach will be far different.”

He also assailed Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget veto as “creating another manufactured budget crisis for Connecticut families and small businesses.”

“For years, our state has been ill-served by the career politicians in Hartford,” said Obsitnik, a Republican. “Even now, we have an ineffective, incapable governor unwilling to lead or work toward real solutions.

“The people I’ve met with all say, ‘Enough is enough,’” added Obsitnik, a Navy veteran and high-tech business entrepreneur. “Families and job creators are crying out for bold new leadership with fresh ideas and solutions, not the same warmed over policies that protect the status quo in Hartford, while we foot the bill.”

Today’s announcement coincides with the Obsitnik campaign filing the necessary paperwork to convert his exploratory committee to a gubernatorial committee. His team said it plans a formal campaign announcement and official kick-off after November’s local elections.

“My approach will be far different, as will be the results,” Obsitnik said. “We will put innovative ideas into action so together we can put our state back on the right path and turn those moving vans around.”