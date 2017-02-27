Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Oscar

Sunday, February 26, 2017
Justin Paul (l), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, and his songwriting partner Benj Pasek tonight won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for “City of Stars” from the film “La La Land.” They were also nominated in the same category for “Audition” from the film. In his acceptance speech, Paul credited his public schools that supported the arts. “I was educated in public schools where arts and culture were valued and recognized and a resource,” he said. “I am so grateful to all my teachers who taught so much and gave so much to us.” Last month, the duo won a Golden Globes Award for “City of Stars.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from ABC-TV
Posted 02/26/17 at 11:19 PM
