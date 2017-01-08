Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, January 08, 2017

Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Golden Globes Award

WestportNow.com Image
Justin Paul (c), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, was among winners tonight of the Golden Globes best original song award for “City of Stars” in the film “La La Land.” He accepted the award with composer Justin Hurwitz (l) and fellow lyricist Benj Pasek. “City of Stars” is the Ryan Gosling–Emma Stone duet that anchors the film’s emotional narrative, “La La Land” also won the Globe for Best Original Score. I(CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from NBC-TV

Posted 01/08/17 at 09:24 PM



