Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Golden Globes Award

Sunday, January 08, 2017
Justin Paul (c), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, was among winners tonight of the Golden Globes best original song award for “City of Stars” in the film “La La Land.” He accepted the award with composer Justin Hurwitz (l) and fellow lyricist Benj Pasek. “City of Stars” is the Ryan Gosling–Emma Stone duet that anchors the film’s emotional narrative, “La La Land” also won the Globe for Best Original Score. I(CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from NBC-TV
Posted 01/08/17 at 09:24 PM
Comments
Previous entry: TEAM Westport Kicks Off Discussion Series
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy