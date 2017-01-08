Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Golden Globes Award



Justin Paul (c), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, was among winners tonight of the Golden Globes best original song award for “City of Stars” in the film “La La Land.” He accepted the award with composer Justin Hurwitz (l) and fellow lyricist Benj Pasek. “City of Stars” is the Ryan Gosling–Emma Stone duet that anchors the film’s emotional narrative, “La La Land” also won the Globe for Best Original Score. I(CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from NBC-TV

