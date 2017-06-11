Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Two Tony Awards

Sunday, June 11, 2017
UPDATE Westport’s Justin Paul (l), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, tonight added two Tony Awards to his achievements. He won in the Best Original Score category for his work on Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” along with writing partner Benj Pasek. The duo later returned to the Radio City Music Hall stage to share another Tony for Best Musical for “Dear Evan Hansen.” In all, the play won six Tonys tonight. Paul recently won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” from “La La Land.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from CBS-TV
Posted 06/11/17 at 09:08 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Westport Chamber to Honor Waldman and Wieser
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East