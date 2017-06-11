Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Two Tony Awards

UPDATE Westport’s Justin Paul (l), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, tonight added two Tony Awards to his achievements. He won in the Best Original Score category for his work on Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” along with writing partner Benj Pasek. The duo later returned to the Radio City Music Hall stage to share another Tony for Best Musical for “Dear Evan Hansen.” In all, the play won six Tonys tonight. Paul recently won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” from “La La Land.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from CBS-TV

