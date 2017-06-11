Westport’s Justin Paul Wins Two Tony Awards



UPDATE Westport’s Justin Paul (l), a 2003 Staples High School graduate, tonight added two Tony Awards to his achievements. He won in the Best Original Score category for his work on Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” along with writing partner Benj Pasek. The duo later returned to the Radio City Music Hall stage to share another Tony for Best Musical for “Dear Evan Hansen.” In all, the play won six Tonys tonight. Paul recently won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “City of Stars” from “La La Land.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from CBS-TV

