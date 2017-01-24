Westport’s Justin Paul Gets Two Oscar Nominations

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Westport’s Justin Paul (c), composer Justin Hurwitz (l) and fellow lyricist Benj Pasek won two Oscar nominations today for best original song award for “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” in the film “La La Land.” “La La Land” had a total of 14 nominations, including best original score—a tie with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history. Paul, a 2003 Staples High School graduate, also won a Golden Globe (above) last month for best original song for “City of Stars.” The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 26. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from NBC-TV
Posted 01/24/17 at 09:25 AM
