Westport’s Julia Marino Takes a Gold at X Games

Julia Marino, 19, a Westport resident, today won a gold medal in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle event in the X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The X Games rookie was in last place, and then put down her second run with flawless style and supreme confidence which earned a 94.66. “Oh my God, I am just so happy, it felt so smooth when I landed it,” she said. “It honestly doesn’t feel like real life, I’m just on a cloud, I couldn’t ask for a better contest. This is a dream come true.” Earlier in the week she won a bronze in the Big Air competition, an event she won in Fenway Park in 2016 (see WestportNow Feb. 11, 2016). She trains with the U.S. ski team with an eye on competing in the 2018 Olympic Games in Korea. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo from ABC-TV
