Westport’s CERT Gains 21 New Members

Thursday, March 09, 2017
Westport’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) tonight inducted 21 new members into its ranks at a graduation ceremony at Westport Police Headquarters. First Selectman Jim Marpe joined Police Chief Foti Koskinas and Fire Chief Rob Yost in congratulating the new members. CERT Director Ernest Heidelberg said 14 females and seven males were in the latest class of the program that originated in 2003. CERT helps and equips citizens to be better prepared to help themselves, their neighbors and the community in the event of a disaster, crisis or common emergency. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/09/17 at 08:50 PM
