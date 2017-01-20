WestportREADS Author Draws Large Crowd

Thursday, January 19, 2017
George Hodgman, author of the 2017 WestportREADS selection “Bettyville,” addressed a large audience tonight in the WestporREADS keynote talk at the Saugatuck Congregational Church. The 2015 book tackles questions about the author’s identity as a gay man, as a writer and as a son. Though there were serious moments in the book and in the events that made up the memoir, Hodgman was able to fill the hall with witty humor as he shared many of his life’s events and the words his mother spoke. The event was sponsored by the church and the library. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/19/17 at 10:10 PM
