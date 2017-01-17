WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 268 Hillspoint Road



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 268 Hillspoint Road is in process. Built in 1964, the one-story contemporary has 2,514-square feet, is situated on a .49-acre waterfront property in the Compo Beach section, and changed ownership in July 2016 for $5 million. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

