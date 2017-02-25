WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 9 Dexter Road

Saturday, February 25, 2017
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 9 Dexter Road, off of Bulkley Avenue North, is in process. Built in 1946, the 1-1/4 story cape has 672-square feet and is situated on a .25-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/25/17 at 12:20 PM
