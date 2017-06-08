WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 96 Bayberry Lane



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 96 Bayberry Lane is in process. Built in 1958, the one-story contemporary has 2,082-square feet and is situated on a 1.7-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

