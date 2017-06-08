Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, June 08, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 96 Bayberry Lane

WestportNow.com Image
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 96 Bayberry Lane is in process. Built in 1958, the one-story contemporary has 2,082-square feet and is situated on a 1.7-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 06/08/17 at 05:45 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy