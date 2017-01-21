WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 7 Rockyfield Road



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 7 Rockyfield Road, off Easton Road, is in process. Built in 1954, the one-story split level has 1,907-square feet and is situated on a 1.12-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

